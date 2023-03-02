Lenox Square to close Sunday night for APD, Atlanta Fire reality-based training

The training will be closed to the public to ensure full effectiveness of the exercises.

ATLANTA — Those planning a dinner outing at Lenox Square on Sunday night will have to change their plans.

Atlanta Police Department announced that their officers, along with Atlanta Fire and Rescue, will be conducting a reality-based training at the popular shopping and dining destination from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Lenox Square shopping center regularly closes at 7 p.m. on Sundays, so this training will only impact restaurants in the area that are open past that time.

Here is a complete list of restaurants that will be impacted and closing early Sunday night.

Lenox Square will be operating at its regular hours for the rest of the weekend and up until 7 p.m. on Sunday.