ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Police say a delivery truck driver struck a light pole that fell on two people at Avalon on Friday.

They said neither of the injuries appeared to be serious, however, both were taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

The driver of the delivery truck remained on-scene, cooperated with officers, and was not charged with any violations.

