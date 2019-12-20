ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Police say a delivery truck driver struck a light pole that fell on two people at Avalon on Friday.
They said neither of the injuries appeared to be serious, however, both were taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.
The driver of the delivery truck remained on-scene, cooperated with officers, and was not charged with any violations.
