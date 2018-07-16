GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- Firefighters responded to a house fire on Blue Cedar Drive in Sugar Hill that authorities said was caused by a lightning strike.

According to Firefighter Captain Tommy Rutledge, Gwinnett officials said they got to the home just before 3:20 p.m. Monday.

The caller reported flames on the roof of the home.

The homeowner, Derrick Poston was working in his home office when the fire happened. He heard a loud boom and said the lights went out where he was, but other parts of the house still had power.

"I knew lightning had struck," he said. "It was pouring down rain."

He took a look around the attic to check things out.

"At first i didn't smell anything," he said. "I kept looking and then I thought something wasn't right. I crawled over and I start smelling the smoke."

His children were inside the home.

"My kids were downstairs so I rushed downstairs got them out of the house,"

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the exterior roof peak; it did not spread to the inside of the home. They managed to put the flames out in about 10 minutes.

Rutledge said lightning also tripped several breakers in the electrical panel box.

“We are fortunate that no one was hurt and that the damage was not more severe,” said Gwinnett Fire Captain Tommy Rutledge.

Authorities said a strong thunderstorm was moving through the area at the time the fire happened.

