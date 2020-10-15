Lil Nas X takes home four 2020 Billboard Music Awards

The performer shared his excitement for the big wins in an Instagram post.

LOS ANGELES — Congratulations to Lithia Springs’ very own Lil Nas X!

He’s now a four-time Billboard award winner, and even received the second-highest amount of nominations after Post Malone.

The “Panini” singer took home some of the awards show’s top honors including Top Hot 100 song “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

During his acceptance speech, Lil Nax X teased his new album and new single dropping next month.

"Thank you to everybody. Thank you to Billy Ray Cyrus. I want everybody to be on the lookout next month for Nasvember. It's going to go crazy. In 2021, I'm dropping the greatest album of all time. I love you goodnight," he said.

The rapper and singer, whose real name is Montero Hill, didn't rise to the top of the music charts without overcoming some battles.

Lil Nas X worked locally at Zaxby's and Six Flags Over Georgia before he became a full-time musician.

His crossover hit sparked controversy when it opened at No.19 on the Billboard Hot Country chart. Billboard pulled it from the chart when the magazine called it more of a rap song than a country song.

When Cyrus performed on the remix of "Old Town Road" with Lil Nas, it became an even bigger hit, and won them a Grammy award.

The performer also shared his excitement for the big wins in an Instagram post.