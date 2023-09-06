These two teens attend the same high school in Gwinnett County. They both have been reported missing

Two missing persons investigations are underway as police search for Leila Novljakovic and Ashley Bell.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two teen girls who attend the same high school are missing in Gwinnett County. Law enforcement officers are asking the public to help in their search to find them.

On Friday morning, Gwinnett County Police shared photos on social media of 15-year-old Leila Novljakovic. Officers said she was last seen on May 16 leaving her home on Ridgewood Drive in Lilburn before leaving for school. She attends Parkview High.

Gwinnett County Police said the school district police officers took the original missing person's report, but they are now leading the investigation. The last known location captured on Novljakovic's cell phone was on June 5 in Atlanta, they added.

Just days after Novljakovic was last seen, Gwinnett Police said another Parkview High School student was also reported missing. Ashley Nevaeh Bell, 14, walked out of the school on May 24 around 10 a.m. She sat her laptop down on her sister's car in the school parking lot and hasn't been seen since.

On June 7, police released new photos of her, including a security camera picture as she was leaving school. Officers said this isn't part of her normal behavior; Bell has perfect attendance at school.

"She was last seen walking toward the student parking lot after taking an exam. Bell's cell phone was turned off a few hours later. She has had no activity on social media. She does not have access to money or a car," GCPD said in a previous release.

She stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She has curly black hair and brown eyes. Surveillance images show her wearing a white shirt, brown tights, and brown shoes the last time she was seen.

As for Novljakovic, she was last spotted in a maroon shirt, gray sweatpants, black flip-flops with white writing, and a pink backpack. The teen has red hair and hazel eyes. She's about 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 200 pounds, police added.

Novljakovic has a tattoo on her left wrist of a heart with a circle and her left nostril is also pierced. Police said she also has scarring on her left forearm.

Detectives are actively following up on all leads for both girls. Anyone who has information on either case should contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit their website.