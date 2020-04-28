LILBURN, Ga. — A grandmother, mother, one-year-old and newborn child are all recovering after an accident in Lilburn as they rushed to a local hospital earlier this month.

According to a police report filed by the Lilburn Police Department, the wreck happened as the driver was desperately attempting to get her daughter to a local hospital because she was giving birth.

Police said the driver was driving too fast when she tried to make a turn near the intersection of Bradley Woods Court and Lawrenceville Highway. Their vehicle then hydroplaned and crossed over into the westbound lanes. The driver said she struck the curb and a power pole at the Lawrenceville Highway entrance to the BAPS Temple. The vehicle then spun out and slammed into a brick wall and fence.

When police arrived, the distraught mother said that her daughter had given birth during the accident - and that they weren't able to find the newborn baby.

However, video and the report filed by Officer Cepada Huff state that he eventually found the child inside. Though everyone in the crash was listed as being seriously injured in the report, officers heard on the bodycam video said the baby appeared to be OK.

The driver was also outside the car and talking with the police when Officer Huff arrived according to bodycam video. Another person was also seen in the video caring for the 1-year-old who appeared to be OK.

Since that day, the three main officers who responded to the scene, Huff along with Officer Daniel Bride and Sgt. Matthew Madden, are being hailed as heroes by a family now recovering from that unimaginable night.

MORE HEADLINES

Georgia family filling time with chalk-inspired artwork

Youth team sports in Forsyth & Gwinnett County: program directors team up to create 'new normal'

Hero officer credited with rescuing teens from river