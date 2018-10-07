Children used to help steal dozens of vehicle batteries from Walmart, police say

LILBURN, Ga. -- Adults and children suspected in the theft of dozens of car batteries on the Fourth of July might not have their independence for much longer if officers catch up to them.

The heist happened around 7:30 p.m. last Wednesday at the Walmart on Lawrenceville Highway in Lilburn, Georgia. Authorities said 87 batteries were stolen. According to the incident report, the adults used children to help them with the thefts.

Capt. Scott Bennett said a warrant has been issued for Dino Vlado. A loss prevention employee at the store told authorities a man pulled up to the battery storage area in a white minivan. Four girls and two women were with him.

Authorities said the surveillance video captured the man tampering with the lock. He opened the van and pulled out a sledgehammer along with other tools to break into the storage. The incident report said that after he gained access, one of the women and the girls helped load the van.

Authorities said the group has been seen in other areas of the county allegedly panhandling. Bennett said Vlado is also wanted in Gwinnett County in connection with a hit-and-run investigation.

Anyone who can help identify the others in the video or who knows were Vlado is should contact Lilburn Police.

