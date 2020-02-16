LILBURN, Ga. — Police in Lilburn say an accident on Lawrenceville Highway has caused more than just a traffic headache with electricity out for numerous residents.

The accident happened on the highway at the Pleasant Hill intersection. With the section of road expected to remain closed into the evening, Lilburn Police said they are redirecting traffic on Pleasant Hill and Lester roads.

As of 9 p.m., Georgia Power estimated roughly 1,600 customers were without power in the area and directly attributed the outage to this accident.

Some customers said they were told power wouldn't be restored until roughly midnight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available. To keep track of this accident and more traffic details in Atlanta, visit the 11Alive Traffic Tracker page.

MORE HEADLINES

Driver with powerful ties calls state rep instead of 911 after 'hit and run' crash

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Firefighter suspended after decision to try and save woman's life appealing department's decision