GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A pile of scrap metal caught fire Friday evening at a recycling site in Gwinnett County.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at Widenation Recycling on Arcado Road in Lilburn around 5:20 p.m. The road near the site is closed at this time as crews are still on the scene.

When they arrived, they saw scrap vehicles burning along with a plume of smoke.

Crews applied water and foam to the flames to keep the fire contained to the pile.

The department’s Hazmat Unit was requested to check the area. Authorities said they found no hazard to the surrounding community or environment.

No injuries have been reported. The cause is under investigation.

