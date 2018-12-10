LILBURN, Ga. -- Gwinnett fire officials are warning the public to check their smoke alarms after a Lilburn resident only narrowly escaped the flames that destroyed his home Friday afternoon.

Gwinnett County firefighters responded to the 200 block of Camp Creek Road around 1 p.m. after reports of fire and smoke already rising through the roof of a one-story home.

By the time they arrived, the wood-framed home was already engulfed in flames on the right side. They worked quickly to put out the fire and even worked inside the home until a partial roof collapse forced them out.

Fire destroys home in Gwinnett County

Despite their efforts, an initial investigation shows the home as being a total loss. The actual cause isn't clear yet but fire investigators believe it started on the front right side of the home.

Two men were left without a home by the fire and one them was there when the flames began. He was asleep at the time and only woke up to the smell of smoke since the alarm wasn't working.

Firefighters reminded residents to install working smoke alarms on every level of their homes and in each of the bedrooms. They also suggested having an escape plan and fire extinguishers close at hand.

While not every fire can be easily prevented, they also suggested that people try to find and eliminate hazards that could start a fire or fuel one after it begins.

