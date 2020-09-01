ATLANTA — Lime scooters are officially leaving Atlanta streets.

In a statement, a company spokesperson said, "As part of our path to profitability, Lime has made the difficult decision to exit Atlanta and focus our resources on markets that allow us to meet our ambitious goals for 2020."

Lime cites significant impound fees and reduced hours of operation as two reasons behind their decision.

Lime is not the first scooter operator to exit Atlanta. Lyft and Gotcha took their devices off city streets in 2019. Jump also made the decision to remove its e-bikes last year.

RELATED: JUMP e-bikes leaving Atlanta

Safety protocols regarding e-scooters and e-bikes have been a part of contentious conversations with city leaders within the last few months. Several riders have been hurt in accidents - some involving e-scooters have been fatal.

In August, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms imposed a nighttime ban for riding e-scooters and e-bikes at night. The "No Ride Zone" is from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

RELATED: Atlanta mayor imposes nighttime e-scooter and e-bike ban

The Atlanta City Council has also passed legislation to stop new e-scooter permits. Any permits granted prior to Aug. 19 are permitted to continue to operate under their original terms until that permit expires.

RELATED: Lyft pulling e-scooters out of Atlanta, 5 other markets