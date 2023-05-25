'Limited funds' | Housing assistance program in DeKalb County to stop accepting applicants

The coalition program said they would not accept any application after May 31.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — New applications for rental assistance through DeKalb County's coalition will be suspended at the end of the month, according to the program on Thursday.

Dekalb County Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition (TLAC) housing assistance program said the announcement is due to a large amount of pending applications and limited funds. Residents have until May 31 to apply for the program.

Tenants and landlords who have appointed or have submitted completed applications, the program said, "will still be considered for the remaining TLAC funds." The program did not provide any alternatives for residents. Since the TLC reopened on April 3, it said that around 1,100 applications came in.

11Alive brought viewers a story in April about a mother who moved to Georgia fleeing a domestic violence situation with her six children who were going to end up on the street after Fulton County’s Housing Assistance Program dried up.

Viewers started raising thousands of dollars for Johnson and her family. Over the weekend, she raised nearly $30,000, enough for Johnson to get current on her rent, pay off some outstanding credit card debt and afford rent for the next couple of months until she starts her new full-time job as a special education teacher.