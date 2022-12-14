Masked suspects attempt to rob Midtown liquor store, employees say

Employees tell 11Alive a group of people wearing masks and gloves busted out a lock to enter.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police were called to a Midtown liquor store early Wednesday morning after employees said it was broken into overnight.

The store itself is located on Chattahoochee Avenue.

Employees tell 11Alive a group of people wearing masks and gloves busted out a lock to enter and tried to get into the register and ATM. However, they were ultimately unsuccessful.

Those who work at the store added that the group is possibly riding around in a Jeep Trackhawk that's missing its right rear window and has plastic covering it.