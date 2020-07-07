List of Black-owned restaurants in Atlanta you can support on Blackout Day

ATLANTA — Blackout Day is calling for a day of solidarity today, July 7, asking Americans to direct their purchasing power only to Black-owned businesses.
If you're looking to participate, or simply want to support a Black-owned restaurant today or any other day, here is a list of restaurants in Atlanta you can order from.
The businesses listed here come from the directory at the I Am Black Business website - if there are any not listed here you know of and wish for us to include, please email us at news@11alive.com:
We recommend calling individual restaurants to confirm they have carry-out availability or are potentially open for dining in.
- 255 Tapas Lounge - 259 Peters St.; 404-522-2612
- Baltimore Crab & Seafood - 1075 Fairburn Rd.; 404-505-2900
- The Slutty Vegan - 1542 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd.; 855-439-7588
- LT's Wings - 1160 Fairburn Rd.; 404-349-0006
- Desta Ethiopian Kitchen - 3086 Briarcliff Rd.; 404-929-0011
- Le Petit Marché - 1984 Hosea L. Williams Dr. Ste. A; 404-371-9888
- The Original Hot Dog Factory - 75 Piedmont Ave.; 404-907-4133
- Mangos Caribbean Restaurant - 180 Auburn Ave.; 404-698-3992
- Local Green Atlanta - 19 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd.; 770-883-8291
- Negril Village - 30 North Ave.; 404-464-7159
- Blu Cantina - 1242 Glenwood Ave. 404-254-2151
- Kat's Cafe - 970 Piedmont Ave.; 404-347-2263
- Big Daddy's Cafe - 2284 Cascade Rd.; 404-758-4000
- This Is It BBQ - Multiple locations
- Tassili's Raw Reality Vegan Café - 1059 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd.; 404-343-6126
- Healthful Essence Caribbean Vegan - 875 York Ave.; 404-806-0830
- The Spinning Pie - 259 Peters St.; 404-880-0703
- Yasin's Homestyle Seafood - Multiple locations
- Soul Vegetarian - 879 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd . (404-752-5194) & 652 North Highland Ave. (404-875-0145)
- Boogalou Restaurant & Lounge - 239 Ponce de Leon Ave.; 404-464-7705
- Cirque Daiquiri Bar & Grill - 2160 Monroe Dr.; 404-996-2482
- Mr. Everything Cafe - Multiple locations
- Walter’s Express Soul Food Cafe - 394 Cleveland Ave.; 404-761-0001
- The Busy Bee Cafe - 810 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr.; 404-525-9212
- Daddy D'z BBQ Joynt - 264 Memorial Dr.; 404-222-0206
- Suite Food Lounge - 375 Luckie St.; 404-577-2500
- Cafe Circa - 464 Edgewood Ave.; 404-477-0008
- The Corner Grille - 3823 Main St.; 404-767-1135
- Sweet Auburn Seafood - 171 Auburn Ave.; 678-974-5019
- Eastpoint Fish & Wings - 2941 Main St.; 404-767-4828
- My Coffee Shop at Eastlake - 2462 Memorial Dr.; 404-377-2227
- Island Chef Cafe Food Truck - Location varies
- Zeke’s B-B-Que - 484-935-3227
- Hodgepodge Coffeehouse - 720 Moreland Ave. & 1 Moreland Ave. Ste. C; 404.622.8525
- Get Fruity Cafe - 493 Flat Shoals Ave.; 404-302-4100
- Cajun Seafood Market - 1722 Campbellton Rd.; 404-755-0073
- Old Lady Gang Southern Cuisine - 177 Peters St.; 404-748-9689
- Atlanta Breakfast Club - 249 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd.; 470-428-3825
- Urban Grind Coffeehouse - 962 Marietta St.; 404-724-0605
- Kodaks Kitchen - 2531 Gresham Rd.; 470-865-3830
- Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours - 1133 Huff Rd.; 404-350-5500
Other types of Atlanta Black-owned food and drink businesses:
- 3 Parks Wine Shop - 451 Bill Kennedy Way, St. C; 678-349-7070
- AKAkery Couture Bakery - 770-314-5932
- Sublime Doughuts - 535 10th St. (404-897-1801) & 2566 Briarcliff Rd. (404-315-6899)
- Delights by Dawn Infused Cupcakes - 678-852-0627
- Endulge Cupcake Boutique - 749 Moreland Ave.; 404-996-6995
- Sweet Cheats Bakery & Coffee Shop - 692-B Kirkwood Ave.; 404-590-6086
- Two Dough Girls Mobile Bakery - 404-242-6784
- Lenox Cupcakes - 404-949-0409
MORE HEADLINES