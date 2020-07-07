List of Black-owned restaurants in Atlanta you can support on Blackout Day

Organizers are asking Americans to direct their purchasing power in support of Black-owned businesses.

ATLANTA — Blackout Day is calling for a day of solidarity today, July 7, asking Americans to direct their purchasing power only to Black-owned businesses.

If you're looking to participate, or simply want to support a Black-owned restaurant today or any other day, here is a list of restaurants in Atlanta you can order from.

The businesses listed here come from the directory at the I Am Black Business website - if there are any not listed here you know of and wish for us to include, please email us at news@11alive.com:

We recommend calling individual restaurants to confirm they have carry-out availability or are potentially open for dining in.

Other types of Atlanta Black-owned food and drink businesses: