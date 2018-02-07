Traditionally, folks would pack up the kids in the car and trek to downtown Atlanta to see the fireworks at Centennial Olympic Park or maybe at Six Flags Over Georgia, or perhaps sticking around after the Braves game.

If you don't want to brave the traffic for any of those options, or if you don't want to roll your own fireworks, there are plenty of fireworks displays to be seen all over metro Atlanta on July 3 or July 4.

Alpharetta - July 4 - On the lawn behind the Alpharetta Community Center from 6 p.m., to 9:30 p.m., entertainment and children's activities will be taking place, along with live entertainment from the Alpharetta City Band. There will be food vendors available (cash only), and small propane grills will be allowed with a permit. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

Acworth - July 4 - Food vendors will set up shop starting at noon, and live music will begin in Cauble Park at 4 p.m. The concert is free for the public. Tables for six are available for $50 each for Acworth residents and $70 for non-residents. The cost includes a parking pass for Cauble Park - while spots are available. Fireworks will begin at dusk or about 9:30.

Atlanta - July 4 - Due to all the construction in the park this year, the Georgia World Congress Center Authority has moved this year's Centennial Olympic Park fireworks to the Georgia International Plaza, which is the green space between Philips Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The gates will open at 6 p.m., with American Idol finalist Caleb Lee Hutchinson and R&B group After 7 performing on the main stage. Fireworks are set to begin at about 9:30 p.m.

Atlanta - July 4 - Ponce City Market and the Old Fourth Ward Business Association are hosting the inaugural Fireworks in the Fourth Ward event. The free event starts at 5 p.m., across from the Ponce City Market, in the Historic Fourth Ward Park. The festival will include family-friendly activities, including cornhole, face painting and more. Local vendors and food trucks will be there, including King of Pops and pours from wine tents as well as from local brewers Creature Comforts Brewery and Three Taverns Craft Brewery. Fireworks are set to begin at dusk.

Atlanta Motor Speedway - July 4 - Atlanta Motor Speedway will celebrate Independence Day with a special edition of the O'Reilly Auto Parts Friday Night Drags and the Papa John's Pizza Fireworks Extravaganza immediately afterward. Tickets are only $10, and gates open at 6:30.

Buford - July 4 - Festivities at the Mall of Georgia will begin at 5 p.m., and include children's rides and inflatables, free concerts from The Throwback Experience and the Mike Veal Band, plus a post-fireworks screening of 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' in the parking lot across from Dick's Sporting Goods. Fireworks will begin at 9:35 p.m.

Chamblee - July 4 - A bicycle and wagon parade from Chamblee Middle School to Keswick Park kicks off at 5 p.m. A cornhole tournament begins at 5:30, and is open to the first eight teams to register. Prizes will be awarded to the top competitors. Live music by Bogey and The Viceroy also highlights the event. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

Cumming - July 4 - This year's celebration will be an all-day affair, starting with the Thomas-Mashburn Memorial Parade at 10 a.m. The parade shows of a collection of steam engines, antique cars, marching bands and more. Once the parade ends at the Cumming Fairgrounds, festivities will continue throughout the day and include music, food vendors, a kids zone and other activities. There is a dance contest that begins at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for ages 13 and up. Ages 12 and under are admitted for free. Parking is also free.

Decatur - July 4 - There is a parade beginning at 6 p.m., kicking off from the First Baptist Church of Decatur at 3089 Clairmont Avenue. Anyone is welcome to join, walking, riding bikes or in vehicles. Those wishing to enter vehicles must register by emailing Shirley.Baylis@decaturga.com or calling 678-553-6573. Following the parade, a concert on the square featuring the Callanwolde Concert Band begins at 7 p.m. Fireworks are set to start at dusk.

Duluth - July 3 - Duluth Celebrates America commences on the Duluth Town Green at 5:30 p.m. with performances by A-Town-A-List and the 116th Army Band. There will be children's activities, giveaways, food trucks and more. Fireworks will kick off at about 9:45 p.m.

Kennesaw - July 3 - Kennesaw's traditional pre-Independence Day Salute to America celebration features two stages of live music, entertainment, food vendors and kids' activities that start at 6 p.m. Musical entertainment this year includes School of Rock East Cobb, Fantabulous, Head Games and The American Flyers. Fireworks will kick off at about 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Lawrenceville - July 3 - Lawrenceville's special Prelude to the 4th honors America's Day of Independence and Gwinnett's Bicentennial starting at 5 p.m.! Food trucks, beer and wine from McCray's Tavern, muisic from DJ Suspense and Maggie Baugh opening for The Swinging Medallions are all happening on the Lawrenceville Lawn. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

Marietta - July 4 - Marietta's Fourth in the Park celebration starts at 10 a.m., and includes a parade, free live concerts, museum tours, arts and crafts shows, food and carnival games, and it all leads up to a grand fireworks finale. The parade starts at Roswell Street Baptist Church and heads west on Roswell Street, north on East Park Square, past Glover Park and the Square, down Cherokee Street, before it ends at North Marietta Parkway. Admission is free, and fireworks are at dusk.

Norcross - July 3 - Norcross' pre-4th of July block party in historic Downtown Norcross includes food trucks, art and craft vendors, music, shops, bounce houses and more from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks are set for dusk, usually about 9:40 p.m. Parking will be available at First United Methodist Church on Beaver Ruin Road. A shuttle will run starting at 4 p.m.

Roswell - July 4 - Roswell's 19th annual Fireworks Extravaganza will be held at Roswell High School on the front lawn. It all starts at 5:30 p.m., with food, kids' zone and live music. The fun culminates in a spectacular fireworks display at dusk.

Sandy Springs - July 4 - Sandy Springs residents are invited to pack a picnic and come enjoy the afternoon and evening on the lawn at the Concourse Corporate Center. Live music begins at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m. Pets, tents, sparklers, outdoor cooking and drones are not permitted.

Six Flags Over Georgia - Nightly - Six Flags Over Georgia honors America each night with their annual Independence Day fireworks show. The best place to watch for those inside the park is in the Metropolis Park district near the Great American Scream Machine and Sky Coaster. Fireworks will start at dusk each night through July 4.

Snellville - July 4 - Star Spangled Snellville begins at 4 p.m. with family-friendly entertainment, including food vendors, inflatables, train rides and a space ball on the Snellville Town Green. You're encouraged to bring your blankets and chairs to ensure you've got your seat for the music and fireworks, which will start at 9:30.

Stone Mountain Park - Nightly - Stone Mountain is hosting a week-long celebration through July 7 with a fireworks spectacular that follows the Lasershow. Stone Mountain's Lasershow begins at 9:30 p.m. All attraction pass pricing is $31.95 for adults and $29.95 for children. Holiday and peak daily parking is $20 per car. Prices do not include sales tax.

