1 hurt after DeKalb County house fire, officials say

LITHONIA, Ga. — Officials with the DeKalb County Fire Department said a person was taken to a hospital after a fire broke out at a Lithonia home Tuesday.
Firefighters were called to the home on 2347 Cherokee Valley Circle around 6:50 a.m. where they found "heavy smoke coming out of the window."
Officials said two residents had already evacuated from the house, but a man had minor burns from the fire.
Authorities said they are still investigating the cause of the fire at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
