1 hurt after DeKalb County house fire, officials say

LITHONIA, Ga. — Officials with the DeKalb County Fire Department said a person was taken to a hospital after a fire broke out at a Lithonia home Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the home on 2347 Cherokee Valley Circle around 6:50 a.m. where they found "heavy smoke coming out of the window."

Officials said two residents had already evacuated from the house, but a man had minor burns from the fire.

Authorities said they are still investigating the cause of the fire at this time.

