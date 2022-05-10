Crews battle Lithonia fire

LITHONIA, Ga. — Firefighters are working to put out flames by a Lithonia business Tuesday afternoon.
DeKalb County Fire Rescue said crews are working on a significant fire along Rock Chapel Road.
11Alive's Skytracker flew over the incident just before 3 p.m. Smoke could be seen billowing over several businesses in the area as cars slowed down on the roadway. At least two fire engines are part of DCFR's response.
Authorities have not said if anyone was hurt.
This is a developing story, check back for more details.