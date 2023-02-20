Man killed, shot multiple times outside Lakewood Heights food mart

It happened outside Little Bear Food Mart on Jonesboro Road.

ATLANTA — A man was shot multiple times early Monday morning outside a Lakewood Heights food mart.

Atlanta Police officers responded around 1:30 a.m. outside Little Bear Food Mart on Jonesboro Road.

Police said a 33-year-old man was shot during an argument and died in the parking lot. They went on to say that they had a man detained, but did not say if it was the shooter.

