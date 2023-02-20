Man killed, shot multiple times outside Lakewood Heights food mart

ATLANTA — A man was shot multiple times early Monday morning outside a Lakewood Heights food mart.
Atlanta Police officers responded around 1:30 a.m. outside Little Bear Food Mart on Jonesboro Road.
Police said a 33-year-old man was shot during an argument and died in the parking lot. They went on to say that they had a man detained, but did not say if it was the shooter.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.