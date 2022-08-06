Child found wandering with Spider-Man backpack in South Fulton, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton Police Department officials said a child was found wandering by herself and now they're trying to reunite the young girl with her family.
Officers were called to the 2100 block of Rochelle Way around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. That's where they found the child alone and carrying a Spiderman backpack.
"The toddler stated that her name is Autumn, but she could not provide her parents' name or telephone number, nor an address," police said.
South Fulton Police believe the child is three or four years old. She weighs around 34 pounds and is about 3-feet 2-inches tall.