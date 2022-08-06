Child found wandering with Spider-Man backpack in South Fulton, police say

The child says her name is Autumn, police said.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton Police Department officials said a child was found wandering by herself and now they're trying to reunite the young girl with her family.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Rochelle Way around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. That's where they found the child alone and carrying a Spiderman backpack.

"The toddler stated that her name is Autumn, but she could not provide her parents' name or telephone number, nor an address," police said.