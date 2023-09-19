'She embodied passion and dedication' | Marietta High mourns loss of student in car accident

Marietta City Schools announced the death of a student, Liv Teverino, on Tuesday.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta High School is mourning the death of a student who was described by the school system as a "scholar, athlete and community leader" who "embodied passion and dedication."

Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera said Tuesday in a letter to parents that 16-year-old Liv Teverino, a junior at Marietta High, had died Monday night in a car accident.

"Liv was a scholar, athlete, and community leader. As part of the MHS International Baccalaureate Programme and our state champion cross country team, she embodied passion and dedication," the letter states. "As with everything she undertook, Liv excelled, leaving an indelible mark of excellence. Outside of school, Liv was recognized as a community leader and was chosen to be part of this year's Cobb Youth Leadership cohort."

According to Marietta Police, the crash happened a little after 5:30 p.m. in the area of Burnt Hickory Road and Devonwood Trail. The department said officers and firefighters arrived upon a 2016 Volovo XC90 "engulfed in flames" and the fire spreading.

"Once the fire was extinguished, they located the driver, now identified as sixteen-year-old Liv Teverino of Marietta trapped within the vehicle. Teverino did not survive the crash," MPD said. The police department did not indicate that any other cars were involved.

The superintendent's message said that in remembering Teverino, "we don't just recall her achievements but the heart, spirit, and determination with which she achieved them."

The letter states that teachers, counselors, social workers, psychologists and community leaders were all on hand during the school day for support.

"I want you to know that, above all, the emotional and mental well-being of our students, staff, and families is and will always be our top priority," the letter notes. "Students will respond to the loss of a classmate in different ways. If your child wants to talk, answer their questions simply and honestly. Know that it is our goal to walk alongside you to support your child. If you feel your child needs additional support, please do not hesitate to reach out to me directly."

Superintendent Rivera also said in the letter than any student who was absent today because of the loss of Teverino would have the absence excused.

"Our Marietta community is resilient, and in times of adversity, we find strength in one another," Rivera wrote. "Equally as important, we will continue to love and honor Liv and the Teverino family."