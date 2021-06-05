Live mural painting happening in Adair Park today

The event begins at noon.

ATLANTA — A live mural painting is going on this afternoon in southwest Atlanta's Adair Park neighborhood.

It's happening at noon and will run until 2 p.m. at Adair Park II at 866 Murphy Ave. SW.

According to organizers, local artist George Baker "will be creating a mural that reflects the vibrancy, diversity and unique culture ATL has to offer."

According to his bio, as an artist Baker - also known as GFB3 - uses "instruments of design, illustration and production" as well as his own childlike spirit "to engage the inner-child we all have."

Organizers provided a rendering if how the mural is expected to look: