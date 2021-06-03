Live now | Georgia Board of Education meet to discuss Critical Race Theory

The topic has been a point of contention for parents and students in recent weeks. Some support the methods, while others disagree with the theory.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Board of Education is meeting to discuss the Critical Race Theory Thursday afternoon.

Critical Race Theory's analytical approach seeks to answer the question "How has race impacted society?"

The topic has been a point of contention for parents and students in recent weeks. Some support the methods, while others disagree with the theory.

Critics of the theory said it places blame and guilt on white people for centuries of oppression.

Supporters of the Critical Race Theory said ignoring racism, banning the approach, or misrepresenting it does not make the problems surrounding race and racism go away.

"It's hard to have a conversation when people aren't using shared language. So if one person says ban critical race theory but they have an understanding of it that's different from my understanding of it, it's going to be hard for us to come to common ground," Dr. Beverly Tatum said.

11Alive will stream it live on 11Alive.com and 11Alive's Youtube page.

The board will consider a resolution that is five pages long. It calls for teachers, administrators, and students to be treated as equals regardless of race or sex. The resolution claims the Critical Race Theory approach is "political activism" and said schools that allow this kind of teaching should not receive funding from the state.

The meeting comes after Gov. Brian Kemp spoke out against the teaching on race and American history, pushing for the theory not to be used in Georgia schools.

Kemp tweeted a letter back in May that was addressed to the Georgia State Board of Education, calling "Critical Race Theory" a "divisive" and "anti-American agenda."

The Forsyth County School Board, a county with an intense and violent racial history, has pledged not to teach Critical Race Theory. Cherokee County made the same pledge.