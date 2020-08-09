Two major Oregon fires expected to merge today
As of Saturday, 37 active wildfires had burned more than 860,000 acres throughout the state.
Multiple wildfires are burning throughout the Portland metro area and surrounding areas. Two huge fires, the Beachie Creek Fire in Marion County and the Riverside Fire in Clackamas County, are expected to merge on Saturday.
Emergency personnel in Oregon say an estimated 500,000 people statewide are under some level of evacuation orders because of wildfires and they expect that number to grow. As of Saturday morning, 37 active wildfires had burned more than 861,000 acres throughout the state, according to the OEM Fires and Hotspots Dashboard.
Check or report power outages: PGE | Pacific Power
There have been at least eight confirmed deaths due to fires burning in the state, as of Friday evening: four from the Beachie Creek Fire; one from the Holiday Farm Fire in Lane County; two from the Almeda Drive Fire in Southern Oregon; and one from the White River Fire in Wasco County, according to OEM. On Friday, Gov. Brown said "dozens" of people are missing in the fires, specifically in Jackson, Lane and Marion counties.
INTERACTIVE MAP: Fires burning in Oregon and Washington
Here's the latest information:
Chapter one: Clackamas County
County officials have declared a state of emergency as the Riverside Fire continues to spread. All of the county is under some level of evacuation.
The Riverside Fire, which has burned more than 130,000 acres, was about half a mile from Estacada and 4 to 5 miles from Molalla as of Friday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
On Friday evening, fire crews said more favorable weather conditions allowed them to work on creating containment lines around two fingers of the Riverside Fire that are threatening Estacada. The shift in wind and marine layer during the day gave firefighters more opportunities to build firelines.
However, the fire remained zero percent contained as of Saturday morning.
Fire officials at both the county and state level said they expect the Riverside Fire to merge on Saturday with the Beachie Creek Fire in Marion County, which had burned more than 186,000 acres as of Saturday morning.
On Thursday, the sheriff's office announced that all of Molalla was under a Level 3 alert as evacuations had been expanded. Oregon City, Canby and Sandy were upgraded to Level 2. The evacuation levels remained in place Friday evening.
Your pics September 11, 2020: Wildfires provide haunting images of the Oregon landscape
Late Thursday night, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced it had authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Riverside Fire.
Interactive map: Evacuation orders in Clackamas County
County officials mid-week updated the list of evacuation check-in sites and provided a link that shows which sites are open, which are closed and which are full.
Chapter two: Marion County
Two large fires, the Beachie Creek and Lionshead fires, have burned more than 324,000 acres as of Saturday morning. Four people have been killed and 10 others are missing.
Both fires prompted Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders for residents in the area. Evacuation shelters were established at the Oregon State Fairgrounds, the Polk County Fairgrounds and Volcanoes Stadium. Impacted residents can call 503-391-7294 for more information.
INTERACTIVE MAP: Evacuation orders in Marion County
The Lionshead Fire, located between Detroit and Warm Springs, had burned more than 138,000 acres and the Beachie Creek Fire, located in the Santiam Canyon west of Detroit, had burned more than 186,000 acres as of Saturday morning, according to InciWeb.
Fire officials at both the county and state level said Thursday that they expect the Beachie Creek Fire to merge with the Riverside Fire in Clackamas County, which was reported at more than 130,000 acres as of Saturday morning, according to InciWeb.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office is working closely with the Linn County Sheriff's Office to help people evacuate the area. For information on Linn County evacuations, click here. You can also call 541-812-2260 for questions regarding current evacuation levels, resource availability, volunteer needs and other question pertaining to the fires.
Chapter three: Washington County
Two major fires are burning in the county, the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire north of Newberg and the Powerline Fire near Hagg Lake.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue (TVF&R) said Friday afternoon that the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire was 875 acres and 70 percent contained.
Firefighters have been able to protect homes, but three barns have burned. Some residents who were evacuated were allowed to return home, TVF&R said.
Interactive map: Evacuation orders for Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire
The staging area for evacuated residents of the Chehalem Mountain Fire has been moved to Mountainside High School, located at 12500 SW 175th Avenue in Beaverton.
Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said Saturday morning that the Powerline Fire was still estimated at 126 acres. Crews are working toward full containment and no further fire growth is expected. No structures have been lost to the Powerline Fire.
As of Saturday morning, all evacuation orders remain unchanged from yesterday. The current evacuation levels are:
- Level 2: SW Patton Valley Road, SW Lee Road, SW Cascara Road, Herring Road, and Dundee Road
- Level 1: The city of Cherry Grove
Chapter four: Lane County
The Holiday Farm Fire started Monday and has burned homes in towns and communities along the McKenzie River, east of Eugene. According to Inciweb, the fire is estimated to be more than 156,000 acres and is zero percent contained as of Friday evening.
One person was found dead withing the fire perimeter on Friday, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.
The Register-Guard reports that Lane County Administrator Steve Mokrohisky said Blue River has suffered "catastrophic damage" and lives have likely been lost. On Wednesday, Gov. Brown said the communities of Vida and Blue River were "substantially destroyed."
Chapter five: Lincoln County
The Echo Mountain Complex Fire has burned more than 2,400 acres and is zero percent contained as of Friday evening, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. It has destroyed 100 homes and prompted Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation notices for some residents in Lincoln City and Rose Lodge.
On Saturday morning, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office downgraded the following evacuation levels:
Downgrade from Level 3 to a Level 2:
- NE East Devils Lake Road south to mile post 3.6 (bridge replacement cut off) and the Neotsu neighborhood
- All other West and East side streets off of NE East Devils Lake Road
Removal of Evacuation Level:
- All of S Schooner Creek Road
An evacuation site has been set up for residents affected by fires in Lincoln County at the Newport Recreation Center located at 225 SE Avery St.
Check tripcheck.com for the latest information on road closures.
Chapter six: Jackson County
The Almeda Fire started in the city of Ashland and then burned through Talent and Phoenix.
Officials believe the fire may have been sparked at a BMX park near the north side of Ashland where one person was found dead, KOBI-TV reported. On Friday, they reported a second person died in the fire, and dozens remain unaccounted for. Police have opened a criminal investigation into how the fire started.
On Friday, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office reduced the evacuation zone and allowed some residents to return home, but they warned those areas may not have water or electricity.
Chapter seven: Douglas County
Douglas County is battling a number of wildfires, the largest being the Archie Creek Fire, which prompted evacuation orders for the entire county.
The Archie Creek Fire has burned more than 115,000 acres is zero percent contained as of Saturday morning, according to InciWeb. It has destroyed 50 homes, according to OEM.
Evacuated residents affected by fires in Douglas County can go to the American Red Cross Temporary Evacuation Point at the Douglas County Fairgrounds at 2110 Frear Street, Roseburg.
Chapter eight: Southwest Washington
The Big Hollow Fire is burning near Cougar, Washington. As of Saturday morning, it had burned about 12,050 acres and is 0% contained, according to InciWeb.
The 42 cabins at Government Mineral Springs are under a Level 3 evacuation order, according to officials.
Some other areas are under Level 1 (Be Ready) and Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation orders due to the Big Hollow Fire. See the evacuation map here.