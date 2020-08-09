As of Saturday, 37 active wildfires had burned more than 860,000 acres throughout the state.

There have been at least eight confirmed deaths due to fires burning in the state, as of Friday evening: four from the Beachie Creek Fire; one from the Holiday Farm Fire in Lane County; two from the Almeda Drive Fire in Southern Oregon; and one from the White River Fire in Wasco County, according to OEM . On Friday, Gov. Brown said "dozens" of people are missing in the fires, specifically in Jackson, Lane and Marion counties.

Emergency personnel in Oregon say an estimated 500,000 people statewide are under some level of evacuation orders because of wildfires and they expect that number to grow. As of Saturday morning, 37 active wildfires had burned more than 861,000 acres throughout the state, according to the OEM Fires and Hotspots Dashboard .

Multiple wildfires are burning throughout the Portland metro area and surrounding areas. Two huge fires, the Beachie Creek Fire in Marion County and the Riverside Fire in Clackamas County, are expected to merge on Saturday.

Chapter one : Clackamas County

County officials have declared a state of emergency as the Riverside Fire continues to spread. All of the county is under some level of evacuation.

The Riverside Fire, which has burned more than 130,000 acres, was about half a mile from Estacada and 4 to 5 miles from Molalla as of Friday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

On Friday evening, fire crews said more favorable weather conditions allowed them to work on creating containment lines around two fingers of the Riverside Fire that are threatening Estacada. The shift in wind and marine layer during the day gave firefighters more opportunities to build firelines.

However, the fire remained zero percent contained as of Saturday morning.

Fire officials at both the county and state level said they expect the Riverside Fire to merge on Saturday with the Beachie Creek Fire in Marion County, which had burned more than 186,000 acres as of Saturday morning.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office announced that all of Molalla was under a Level 3 alert as evacuations had been expanded. Oregon City, Canby and Sandy were upgraded to Level 2. The evacuation levels remained in place Friday evening.

Late Thursday night, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced it had authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Riverside Fire.

Interactive map: Evacuation orders in Clackamas County