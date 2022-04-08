Loaded gun found in box of supplies at Gwinnett elementary school, principal says

It happened at Britt Elementary School in Gwinnett County.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report.

A Gwinnett County principal sent a letter home to parents last week letting them know about a loaded gun found on campus.

Britt Elementary School principal Melissa Madsen said a teacher found the weapon in a box of donated school supplies on Aug. 3.

She said it was found at the end of the day after students were already dismissed from the Snellville school. She added that no one was injured.

"Britt Elementary School and Gwinnett County Public Schools take this situation seriously," Madsen wrote in the letter. "Safety is a focus on our campus for administrators, staff, and students."

The district did not say where the box of donated supplies came from or if anyone will be charged in the incident.