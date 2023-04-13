x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Loaded handgun found during vehicle search at Sandy Creek High School: Officials

Officials said the gun was found after a parent told staff that her son may have brought “illegal substances" with him to school.
Credit: WXIA

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Staff at Sandy Creek High School found a loaded handgun inside a student’s vehicle Tuesday. 

Officials said the gun was found after a parent told staff that her son may have brought “illegal substances" with him to school. 

The school’s resource officer decided to search the car for drugs. However, the officers found a loaded handgun inside the vehicle, according to a release. 

The student was removed from the school and taken into custody, the release said.

Sandy Creek staff wanted to emphasize that bringing weapons to school is “a violation of the law,” which could result in criminal charges being brought against those found with weapons.

Students found with weapons may also be disciplined according to the "school board policy."

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Child on life support after being caught in rip current that took two lives

Before You Leave, Check This Out