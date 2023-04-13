Loaded handgun found during vehicle search at Sandy Creek High School: Officials

Officials said the gun was found after a parent told staff that her son may have brought “illegal substances" with him to school.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Staff at Sandy Creek High School found a loaded handgun inside a student’s vehicle Tuesday.

Officials said the gun was found after a parent told staff that her son may have brought “illegal substances" with him to school.

The school’s resource officer decided to search the car for drugs. However, the officers found a loaded handgun inside the vehicle, according to a release.

The student was removed from the school and taken into custody, the release said.

Sandy Creek staff wanted to emphasize that bringing weapons to school is “a violation of the law,” which could result in criminal charges being brought against those found with weapons.