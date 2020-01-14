ATLANTA — A new bill proposed in the Georgia legislature could provide some real relief to teachers working in schools most in need.

House Bill 736 would seek to establish a loan forgiveness program for teachers who agree to teach in turnaround-designated schools in subjects deemed "high demand," including mathematics, science or special education.

The program would be established by the Georgia Student Finance Commission.

In order to be eligible to participate in the loan-forgiveness program, a teacher would have to meet certain requirements, and agree to teach at those turnaround schools for at least five years.

In exchange, the commission would repay a teacher's loans in either a lump sum, or through monthly debt service payments. The loan repayments would only apply to the cost of tuition - and not HOPE scholarship, books, fees or living expenses.

According to the language of the bill, the funds would be available to eligible teachers on a first-come, first-serve basis, until the funds run out.

