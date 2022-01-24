Gunfire erupts outside popular Midtown restaurant

Police say they believe a man found shot at a nearby BP gas station came from Loca Luna.

ATLANTA — Gunfire erupted outside a popular Midtown restaurant Sunday night and sent people running for their lives.

Atlanta Police responded to Loca Luna, off Amsterdam Avenue near Piedmont Park, to reports of shots fired at around 10:45 p.m.

In video being shared on social media, you can hear dozens of shots fired, see people running and cars riddled with bullet holes.

As officers began their investigation, police got a call about a person shot at a BP gas station off Piedmont Avenue. He was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital. They believe this is related to the shooting at the restaurant, but have not said if he was an innocent bystander or was targeted.

Police tell 11Alive in a statement that "Investigators are gathering suspect information at this time and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident."

In October of last year, a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of this same restaurant. According to Atlanta Police, someone was leaning on the victim's orange Jaguar when an argument ensued. The fight escalated when police say the man was shot at least one time in the chest.