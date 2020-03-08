Artist pushes conversations about racial issues through her work

She's also raising thousands of dollars to donate posters of her work to promote anti-racism, allyship conversations in the classroom

ATLANTA — A local artist is making national headlines through her artwork, which amplifies the fight against racism and informs community members how to be a good ally.

Danielle Coke is is doing so through meaningful illustrations.

"Even when the world isn't blowing up with horrific injustice, art speaks to people in ways that other things cannot," Coke said during an Instagram Live.

She didn't always have nearly half a million followers on that social media platform, it all started with one illustration in January, where she highlighted what Martin Luther King Jr. did to fight against racial injustice. Then, she said, she had about 700 followers.

"Art invokes emotion, but activism encourages action, so when you put

them both together, you're encouraging action by invoking emotion," she said.



She was inspired to keep using her art to push for much needed conversations about police brutality and racial injustice.

"This has always been an issue among our community, the Black

community and at large, but I feel like with this new wave of people

really starting to be like 'OK, this is a problem and this is

something that I can help with, what can I do?' My art started to serve

as a starting point for them," she explained.

And she sees her art as leading to action.