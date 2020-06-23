Local artists paint mural at store damaged by vandals

Many businesses that were damaged during protests are still rebuilding, the Carver Market in southeast Atlanta is one of them.

The Carver Market is one of the southeast Atlanta businesses that became collateral damage as protests took place at the site where Rayshard Brooks was shot by police. But as those who live and work there picked up the pieces, they also picked up a paint brush creating their own story, one that includes bold colors and the community.

“We are black, we are proud, we love our community this is our home, we are a beautiful people, a strong resilient people,” said Pamela Stringfield who works at Focused Community Strategies, the non-profit that runs the market..

That’s what local artists and the community say this mural means them; a new normal after recent protests left the grocery store vandalized.

“All of these windows have been broken and replaced with wood, with plywood,” said Zuri Love, one of the artists leading the way.

“The artwork is to represent all of the bullets that have been riddled, all of the people that have been hurt all the lives that have been lost," she said.

Stringfield said the vandalism was hurtful.

“It’s very devastating to come to a place that you love and to see it destroyed, to see it harmed,” she said.

Love overshadows the wooded-up windows and broken bars, one stroke at a time.

“The business is still moving forward. We have to continue to live. We have to continue to love...I think this visual is going to give us the opportunity to do just that,” said Love.

On painting days, community members are encouraged to pick up a brush and spread the love. For more information on the Carver Market painting times and days, visit its Facebook page.