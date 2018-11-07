LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- A local middle school assistant principal lost two of his children and their mother in a multi-vehicle crash in Tennessee over the weekend.

Rebecca Bachman was traveling on Interstate 75 with the couple's four children when her vehicle struck a tractor-trailer that had slowed due to traffic near Jacksboro, Tenn. Sunday night, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

Bachman, 42, her 15-year-old daughter Lauren, and her 13-year-old son Daniel were killed. Another son, 10-year-old Jake, was injured and is recovering in a hospital, according to a fundraising page set up for the family.

The family was traveling home after visiting relatives in Michigan, according to the GoFundMe page.

All four in the vehicle were wearing their seat belts, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The children's father, Ben Bachman, is the 7th grade assistant principal at Richards Middle School in Gwinnett County.

Richards Middle School posted a message on its Facebook page saying, "Please keep Mr. Bachman and his family in your thoughts and send your love his way. We are heartbroken for his loss."

Click here for a link to the GoFundMe establish to help the Bachman family.

