DECATUR, Ga. — The First Baptist Church of Decatur was removed from the Metro Atlanta Baptist Association due to concerns over the church’s progressive views.

Senior Pastor David Jordan confirms the church was recently notified of the removal by letter, ending a 110-year relationship between the two organizations.

Jordan said he met with the association’s executive director and a moderator in November, but there was no initial indication the church would be removed when the meeting was arranged.

At the time, Jordan said he was asked about ordaining a gay deacon and was told the decision to do so is misaligned with the association’s biblical standards.

Jordan noted the church also has a transgender deacon and he performs same-sex marriages, both of which are also against the association’s bylaws.

Following the meeting, Jordan stated there was no further communication and it wasn’t until a letter, dated for Jan. 27, arrived at the church on Feb. 6 that they were made aware of the association’s decision to remove them.

Jordan said they weren’t expecting an official vote until the association’s annual meeting in March and they were planning to send a delegation to that meeting to explain their views.

During his sermon on Sunday Jordan spoke to the congregation about the letter, saying it timed well with his sermon which focused on being the light of the world and not letting others damper that light.

He also got a round of applause from the congregation when he told them one of his final comments to the executive director at the end of their November meeting. He recalled saying, “When your churches exclude people who you say are ‘misaligned’ biblically, please send them our way and we will welcome them with open arms.”

Moving forward, the church will receive its nonprofit status through the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of Georgia, a more moderate and progressive group.

The church was already a participant in the group, but officially became affiliated with them on Tuesday.

In a statement, Executive Director of the Metro Atlanta Baptist Association, Dr. Jimmy Baughcum, stated “This is an association and church matter and I have committed to speak about it only with those within the church and our faith community."

