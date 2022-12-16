Metro Atlanta DJ killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say

DJ Dano rear-ended a car that was stopped for traffic Thursday afternoon in Canton, authorities said.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta DJ Daniel Blankowski, lovingly known as DJ Dano, has died from crash in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. He was 66.

The crash happened at 3 p.m. on I-575 south near the Old Vandiver Road overpass, according to deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Blankowski was driving when he rear-ended a car that was stopped for traffic in a different accident.

He was then taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. The other driver is expected to recover, according to deputies.

Blankowski got his start in radio as a cohost and traffic reporter for Star 94 radio, according to his website. He was also the executive producer of the Steve & Vikki Show on the station.

His website also stated Blankowski had a unique approach to DJing events, especially weddings. He would "learn the bride and groom's vision and turn into reality with a personal flare."

He has DJ'ed over 1,200 weddings in the past 25 years and other events, the website said.

Blankowski enjoyed fantasy football, bowling, golf, collecting unusual suits and theme outfits for parties.

He has been honored as "DJ of the Year" by ArmDJs and Atlanta A.I.R. Radio award for his on-air charity work, the website said.