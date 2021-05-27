Loch Lomond Estates community becomes apart of South Fulton June 1

Residents of the Loch Lomond Estates neighborhood are about to see an important change in their addresses.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Starting June 1 homeowners in the Loch Lomond Estates community will officially become residents of City of South Fulton, according to city officials.

“The residents of Loch Lomond already are our friends and neighbors,” said South Fulton Mayor William Edwards. “Now it’s official. We welcome you and look forward to providing you the world-class services the rest of the city has come to expect.”

The transition will start with public safety coverage including police and fire services, officials said in a statement.

Officials said residents should continue to dial 911 for any emergency services.

In addition to police and fire services, the City of South Fulton said they will also take responsibility for sanitation and solid waste, streetlight and storm water maintenance, zoning, building permits and business licenses.

Loch Lomond Estates are located off of New Hope Road, between Campbellton and Cascade road and includes about 700 homes.