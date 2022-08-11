Lockdown lifted at Berkmar High School in Gwinnett County, police say

Berkmar High's Principal Durrant Williams said the school received "a report of a weapon" at the school but "no weapon has been found."

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A lockdown has been lifted at Berkmar High School in Gwinnett County Thursday afternoon. Gwinnett Police said the lockdown was lifted around 3 p.m. The high school is located in Lilburn, Georgia off of Pleasant Hill Road.

The Gwinnett Police Department added that the school's police will be handling the investigation.

Berkmar High's Principal Durrant Williams said the school received "a report of a weapon" at the school but "no weapon has been found."

The principal said two students were involved in an altercation and another student reported seeing a weapon. The school was placed on a hard lockdown for 45 minutes, while the school's police investigated. The principal said no one was hurt.

Read the principal's full statement to parents and students below.

At Berkmar High, we are committed to our students’ success and well-being and strive to provide a positive school environment. Key to that positive culture is the work we do to ensure that our school remains safe. With that in mind, I want to make you aware of a situation that happened earlier today.

Shortly before dismissal, there was an altercation between two students. During that altercation, another student reported seeing a weapon. Following our safety protocols, the school was placed in a hard lockdown while our school police investigated. I want to reassure you, no one was hurt, and no weapon was found. The lockdown was lifted after 45 minutes once school police completed a thorough search.

As always, the safety and security of your children is our top priority. I thank you for your continued support of our school and students and encourage you to reach out to me if you have any additional questions about today’s event.