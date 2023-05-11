Lockdown lifted after police locate and apprehend robbery suspects near Peachtree City school

Sagamore Elementary School, located nearby, was quickly placed under a brief lockdown while authorities searched for the suspects.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A search for two robbery suspects on Thursday prompted a lockdown at a Peachtree City elementary school and daycare, according to police and a statement from the school.

The police department's Facebook page reported that the search began around 2 p.m. when officers were alerted of robbery suspects in the area of Pemberton and Huntington Place. Sagamore Elementary School, located nearby, was quickly placed under a brief lockdown while authorities searched for the suspects.

As police and K-9 units canvassed the area near the school grounds, the lockdown continued until officers were able to locate and apprehend the two suspects. The school confirmed that DeKalb County Police officers and K-9s were visible in the vicinity during the search.

Shortly after the incident, the police department updated its initial post on the matter, stating that the suspects had been found. The school resumed its activities as usual following the lockdown.