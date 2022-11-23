'We don't want this to happen to anybody else' | Viral metro Atlanta family loses home in fire

It will take more than nine months to repair the Samples' home.

ROSWELL, Ga. — A metro Atlanta family that rose to social media stardom for their son's uncombable locks is now leaning on the community after a fire destroyed their home. The Samples said they are sharing their story in hopes others will heed their warning and stay safe this holiday season.

People first met the Sample family after young Locklan went viral via Instagram for his soft, fuzzy hair and his Uncombable Hair Syndrome diagnosis. Katelyn Sample said she left her Roswell home to take Locklan and his brother to a doctor's appointment, and in less than an hour, a fire ripped through their home. Thankfully, no one was home, she said.

The mother said her husband was able to call 911 quickly, thanks to their fire alarm. The two believe the fire first started in their pantry and was sparked by the lithium battery inside the cordless vacuum they consistently have charging.

"The biggest thing for me is I had no idea of the dangers of these batteries. And we don't want this to happen to anybody else," Katelyn said.

Now the mother of two wants families to be extra careful as house fires happen more in the winter than in any other season, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

The Samples' home is a total loss from the inside, the mother said, and believes it will take more than nine months to repair the damage.

Loved ones have created an online fundraiser to help them pay for some of those repairs. There's also a wishlist people can purchase from to help replace the items the family lost.

