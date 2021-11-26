McDonald's Brawl | Customers get into fight with workers over Splenda packet in Locust Grove

In a video, a man and a woman are seen at the drive-thru window yelling, banging on the window, and throwing things at workers inside. The fight quickly escalates.

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — A video of a violent fight is quickly going viral on Twitter. The brawl broke out at a McDonald's in Locust Grove, allegedly over a Splenda packet for a customer's cup of coffee.

The incident happened at the McDonald's on Bill Gardner Parkway right off of I-75 when the fast-food restaurant didn't have any more Splenda.

The video featured on ATL Uncensored's Twitter account shows a man and a woman at the drive-thru window yelling, banging on the window, and throwing things at workers inside. One of the workers can also be seen throwing a drink at them in response.

The fight quickly escalated with the two getting out of their car. The man can be seen trying to climb inside through the drive-thru window.

A short time later, the video shows the man going inside, where he's seen picking up a chair and throwing it. Chaos erupts and workers can be heard yelling for their safety. Meanwhile, the woman outside can be seen trying to climb in through the drive-thru window. She continued to yell at workers and began throwing drink lids that were within her reach. The video ends with the woman and workers still screaming at each other.

Locust Grove Police said the man and the woman involved in the incident have been identified and a warrant has been issued.