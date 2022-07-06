Log tractor-trailer overturns, crashes into storage unit

11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene off of Snapfinger Woods Drive in Decatur around 4 p.m.

DECATUR, Ga. — Authorities are on the scene of a tractor-trailer that appears to have crashed into a building with several storage units Tuesday afternoon.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene off of Snapfinger Woods Drive in Decatur around 4 p.m. by SecurCare Self Storage, where firefighters were spotted. The vehicle's cargo had spilled into the roadway and crashed into the nearby structure, which holds public self-storage units. It is unclear if anything was inside the units or if other items were damaged.

DeKalb Police said details are very limited at this time but they said officers are responding to an overturned truck in the area.

Authorities said currently, there are no reports of any injuries.

"We are working to get the vehicle upright and removed," DeKalb Police said in a release.

