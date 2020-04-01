LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Police say a person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Loganville on Friday night.

According to Loganville spokesperson Robbie Schwartz, 37-year-old Delta Dawn Wilbanks, was hit while crossing Highway 78 near a Burger King around 6:30 p.m. The accident happened roughly 1,100 feet west of Lee Byrd Road.

The Loganville Police Department Accident Investigation Unit said Wilbanks likely wasn't in a crosswalk at the time of the crash. Police don't expect to file charges against the driver though the investigation is still ongoing.

Police haven't released any further details on the crash as they continue looking into how it happened.

