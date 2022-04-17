10-year-old killed in Gwinnett County house fire, authorities say

It happened off Beaver Road in Loganville.

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A 10-year-old girl died in an early morning fire on Sunday in Loganville, authorities said. A 15-year-old who they suspected to be inside was found safe hours later at a separate location.

Gwinnett County firefighters responded just before 5 a.m. to a home along the 4400 block of Beaver Road.

Gwinnett fire spokesman Lt. Justin Wilson said there was one adult inside and four kids at the time of the fire, Wilson said. Two cats also died and two dogs got out alive.

"I can't even begin to imagine. It's very difficult to go through this," an emotional Wilson said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the single-story home is considered to be a total loss.