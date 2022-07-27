Loganville High student bullied, poured bleach on, parents say

The 15-year-old's parents claims the school has done nothing to ensure their son will be safe this coming year so they're – moving out of the district.

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A metro Atlanta family is calling for a school to be held accountable after they said their son was attacked on campus and had bleach thrown on him.

The 15-year-old's parents claims Loganville High has done nothing to ensure their son will be safe this coming year – so they're taking drastic action themselves and moving out of the district.

Angel Smith lights up when she talks about her son, Andrew, as she described him as an amazing child. However, he's had a hard time seeing himself in that light for the last few months.

"It makes me feel good to hear how good of a support system I have and how highly they think of me. Because I don't feel as highly about myself," he said.

It started in March when he was allegedly attacked by four members of an after-school club. According to police reports, the four students locked him in the bathroom, assaulted him and threw bleach on him.

"At first when it happened, I was just thinking about it all of the time," Andrew said. "It was the only thing on my mind."

Andrew said he screamed for help, but no one came.

"It doesn't make you feel great at all, it makes you feel really worthless," he said.

Other students reported the attack to school administration the next day, but Angel said the district never called her to tell her about what happened. The only information she got was from her son.

"He just kept saying what had happened, and it just kept getting worse," she said. "We kept finding out more details to the story... it was just unbearable."

All four students were charged with felonies. Two have already pleaded guilty but Angel said the school won't tell her whether the other two students, whose court cases haven't been resolved could be allowed on campus this fall.

"What these kids did to Andrew was horrific. And it will have a long-lasting impact on him. But what these administrators did, it's unacceptable," Angel said.

A spokesperson for the Walton County School District released the statement below:

Following the incident at Loganville High School, school administrators followed district and state policy to complete an internal investigation. Based on the school's findings, the students involved were disciplined appropriately per the district's Student Code of Conduct.



However, the school would not answer specific questions about whether that policy includes removing students facing felony charges from classrooms.

Andrew thinks the district should be held accountable.

"The administrators didn't do anything – the people who were supposed to be there to protect me and to protect all of the other kids," he said. "They didn't do their job."

Their house is on the market now as the family plans to move to a new district so Andrew can get a fresh start.