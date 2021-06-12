Loganville High School student arrested after 'terroristic threats': authorities

The Walton County Sheriff's Office said they helped Loganville Police with a search warrant at a home after receiving reports of the threats on Tuesday.

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Loganville high school student has been taken into custody after Walton County authorities said a teen made several threats.

Officers with the Loganville Police Department were tipped off about the threat made by a 15-year-old Tuesday morning, according to the agency. Police said the teen is was taken into custody and is facing charges for "making terroristic threats."

Loganville High School officials said they called law enforcement after learning of a threat made against the school, according to a news release. The student was then removed from class.

"School officials completed a thorough search and officers removed the student from the building. No weapons were found during the investigation on campus," a school spokesperson said in a statement.

The school day continued with normal daily schedules and additional security on campus, school leaders said.