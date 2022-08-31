Heavy police presence in DeKalb County neighborhood

This is what we know.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A person is resisting arrest in a DeKalb County neighborhood, and officials are responding with heavy police presence in the area.

The department said they are serving a warrant at the location for the DeKalb County Sherriff's Department. The person is wanted on charges of terroristic threats and violation of a family violence order.

Several police officers with DeKalb County's SWAT are in the 1800 block of Longwood Ct., according to police, but there are no reported injuries. DeKalb County Police Department did not provide specifics about what occurred to bring about the charges.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene where the active situation was unfolding. 11Alive has also sent a team to the location to gather more information about what is happening.