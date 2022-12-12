Metro Atlanta American Legion post looking for owner of lost Marine Corps ring

The Facebook account for American Legion Post 233 shared photos of the ring on Sunday.

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — The American Legion post in Loganville is looking for the owner of a Marine Corps ring found at a local grocery store.

It is a silver ring with the Marine Corps insignia on top, and designs featuring Iwo Jima on one side and Tun Tavern (a tavern in Philadelphia considered the birthplace of the Corps) on the other.

A similar ring is on offer through the United States Navy Memorial Ship's Store.

According to the Facebook post, the ring was found at the Lidl in Snellville and brought to Post 233.

"Please help us find the Devil Dog or the family it belongs to!" the post said.