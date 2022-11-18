Lost memory card in Cobb County flips Kennesaw Post 1 seat

After a memory card was discovered Wednesday, ahead of the statewide audit, the results have changed with the projected winner to be Lynette Burnette.

KENNESAW, Ga. — An overlooked memory card in Cobb County has switched the outcome of a local election, officials said.

Madelyn Orochena announced her win on social media for the Kennesaw City Council Special Post 1 seat after she said the results were in. However, after a memory card was discovered Wednesday, ahead of the statewide audit, the results have changed with the projected winner to be Lynette Burnette.

Cobb Election officials said the memory card was found in the Kennesaw area while election workers were preparing for Thursday's risk-limiting audit. The results attributed to the card have since been sent to the Secretary of State's Office, election leaders said. Cobb County election officials said the results listed on the Secretary of State's election page now reflect the accurate results.

"We immensely regret this error, and following the upcoming runoff election, we will launch an investigation and review of procedures to ensure this never happens again," election leaders said in a news release.

The Board of Elections and Registration will be asked to recertify the results from the Nov. 8 elections during a meeting on Friday. The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Orochena took to social media, saying in a Facebook post she would be filing a complaint with the Secretary of State's Office.

