ATLANTA — All eyes were on Washington Wednesday as the U.S. House debated over the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Many representatives took the floor arguing their sides. The remarks from Rep. from Rep Barry Loudermik of Georgia's 11th District are getting a lot of attention online.

Loudermik made a Biblical reference when he described the impeachment process.

"Before you take this historic vote today one week before Christmas, I want you to keep this in mind, when Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers," he said.

"During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus, than Democrats have afforded this president in this process," he added.

Earlier in the day, Loudermilk tweeted that "this sham impeachment process will not be forgotten."

The full House voted Wednesday night to approve the articles of impeachment of the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The abuse of power charge focused on the central charge that Trump abused his office for personal benefit by trying to get Ukraine to announce investigations into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden by withholding aid. The obstruction of Congress charge accuses Trump of directing members of the executive branch to not cooperate with Congress in their investigations into the first charge.

It makes the 45th president only the third commander in chief to face the penalty of impeachment after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. Richard Nixon resigned before the House could vote.

