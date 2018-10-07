ATLANTA — A reality TV star from Love and Hip Hop Atlanta was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly hitting a man in the head.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, an officer was directing traffic in the 100 block of Auburn Avenue around 1:15 a.m. July 9, when he spotted a woman in the middle of the road. She was later identified as Atasha Jefferson, better known as Tommie Lee from the TV show Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.

Police said the officer told the Jefferson multiple times to get out of the road, because she was blocking traffic. Officers said she ignored the officer's requests and "continued to act in a disorderly manner" to officers and a valet working at the location.

At one point, police said Jefferson hit one of the valets in the head. After that, officers detained her.

Police said the valet refused to press charges against Jefferson, however officers on scene did charge her with Disorderly Under the Influence.

They took her to the Atlanta City Detention Center where she was booked.

