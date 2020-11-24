Love Beyond Walls gives out Thanksgiving Meals, gets $12,000 donation

Power Home Remodeling provided the donation.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta charity Love Beyond Walls received a $12,000 donation from Power Home Remodeling to help with various food programs.

The donation was given last week, at an event where volunteers from Love Beyond Walls and Power Home Remodeling set up the Love Feeds Thanksgiving meal pick up.

Love Beyond Walls is an all-purpose community outreach group that focuses on "raising awareness of the realities and needs of those experiencing lack and vulnerability, and using that vehicle as a way of mobilizing people to take part in those stories."