Ex-boyfriend, 1 other arrested in alleged kidnapping of woman in Walmart parking lot, Lovejoy Police say

LOVEJOY, Ga. — An 18-year-old girl was allegedly forced into her ex-boyfriend's car at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Walmart, according to the Lovejoy Police Department.

Officers responded to the incident Saturday around 6:15 p.m. at the Lovejoy Walmart's parking lot. When they arrived, witnesses told officers a man walked up to a car with a handgun, broke the car's window and dragged a woman out of the car at gunpoint. The police department said the woman was then forced inside of her 19-year-old ex-boyfriend's car before driving away.

Lovejoy Police said they issued an alert for the woman's ex-boyfriend and his car. Investigators said they worked with the man's family members to talk with him on the phone. He expressed his rage over his relationship ending with the 18-year-old and threatened to kill her if officers attempted to pull him over, according to the police department.

Investigators found that he ditched his car and asked a 33-year-old to come to pick them up. The 33-year-old arrived and the woman was forced into the backseat of the 33-year-old's car by her ex-boyfriend, police said.

At some point, Lovejoy Police said the car stopped and the woman rushed out of the car into a nearby business for safety. Investigators were then informed that the two suspects were headed to Albany, Georgia.

With the help of the Albany Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol and other law enforcement, Lovejoy Police investigators were able to take both suspects into custody. They were booked into the Clayton County Jail, where they face a number of felony charges.

Investigators said with the help of all law enforcement involved, they were able to reunite the 18-year-old with her family and take both suspects into custody in under 10 hours.