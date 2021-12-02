Lowe's stores filling nearly 750 jobs in Atlanta area

The retail giant is filling seasonal roles and permanent full-time and part-time positions.

ATLANTA — Lowe’s is gearing up for a busy spring season, and announced the company will be filling hundreds of jobs.

A rep for the company tells 11Alive in a release that the company is hiring nearly 750 associates across its stores in the Atlanta area.

“Lowe’s is getting ready to help customers with their essential projects this spring and could use a hand as it continues to support communities during the pandemic,” the company announced.

Lowe’s plans to hire more than 50,000 associates across the U.S. this spring. All hourly associates are eligible to participate in Lowe’s quarterly profit-sharing bonus program and Lowe’s provides competitive pay and comprehensive health and wellness benefits.

Whether on the sales floor, as a cashier at checkout or stocking merchandise, Lowe’s associates provide customers with essential products and knowledge. All hourly associates are eligible for Lowe’s quarterly profit-sharing bonuses, which were paid to 100 percent of U.S. stores in the first three quarters of this year.

The retail giant also announced it is providing a seventh pandemic-related bonus for frontline U.S. workers, bringing its total commitment to associates, communities and store safety during the pandemic to nearly $1.3 billion.

You can visit jobs.lowes.com/spring or text “JOBS” to LOWES (56937) to explore available roles nearby and apply.